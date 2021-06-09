Partly Cloudy icon
80º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Morning Briefing June 9, 2021: How Michigan turned COVID crisis around in under 2 months, wrong-way I-94 driver dies after crash in Van Buren Township

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Morning Briefing
,
Morning News
,
Michigan News
,
Detroit News
,
News
,
Newsstand
,
Local
,
Headlines
,
Top Stories
,
Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Michigan Weather
,
Detroit Weather
Photo does not have a caption

From 9,000 to 300: How Michigan turned COVID crisis around in under 2 months

On April 16, the state of Michigan reported nearly 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in just one day. Fast forward to yesterday: Fewer than 300.

Tuesday’s update revealed 293 new cases of the virus -- down more than 8,600 in 53 days. Michiganders can stay at bars past midnight. Fans can pack Comerica Park. Employees are returning to work -- some even without masks.

So how did we get to this point?

Here’s everything that’s happened over the last few months.

Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on into car on I-94 in Van Buren Township

An unidentified person was killed in a car crash after driving the wrong direction on I-94 in Van Buren Township early Wednesday morning.

See the report here.

☀️ Partial solar eclipse will be visible early Thursday morning in Michigan: When to see it 🌘

Police discover butane lab in Clinton Township; explosion could have damaged several houses

Police discovered a butane lab in a Clinton Township neighborhood that could have damaged several houses if it exploded, officials said.

Read more here.

🐯 This week: Detroit Tigers to give away free tickets for vaccinations at pop-up clinic

US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal

For months, President Joe Biden has laid out goal after goal for taming the coronavirus pandemic and then exceeded his own benchmarks. Now, though, the U.S. is unlikely to meet his target to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

Learn more here.

Michiganders receiving catastrophic care services worry of cuts under new auto insurance fees

On Wednesday, a bipartisan, bicameral group of 77 legislators is signing onto an amicus brief.

The brief states that they did not expect the changes to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law would be retroactive.

See the story here.

Take the Ultimate Michigan Quiz for WDIV Insiders

Michigan Lottery: St. Clair County woman wins $361K Fast Cash jackpot

A St. Clair County woman describes winning a $361,184 Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery as a “gift from God.”

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Deluxe Party Store, located at 69209 North Main Street in Richmond.

Read more here.

Weather: Rinse and repeat 🌧

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 9, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update
Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 9, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

COVID in Michigan 💉

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 891,057 as of Monday, including 19,432 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 293 new cases and 56 additional deaths, including 37 deaths that were identified during a review of records. On Saturday, the state announced a total of 890,345 cases and 19,365 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 2.5% as of Tuesday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 354 on Tuesday -- the lowest since July 2020. The 7-day death average was 33 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 33,800 on Tuesday.

More than 830,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 59.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 50.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

More Local News Headlines

National and World Headlines

Sports Headlines ⚾🏀🏈🏒⚽

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: