Morning Briefing June 9, 2021: How Michigan turned COVID crisis around in under 2 months, wrong-way I-94 driver dies after crash in Van Buren Township

On April 16, the state of Michigan reported nearly 9,000 new cases of COVID-19 in just one day. Fast forward to yesterday: Fewer than 300.

Tuesday’s update revealed 293 new cases of the virus -- down more than 8,600 in 53 days. Michiganders can stay at bars past midnight. Fans can pack Comerica Park. Employees are returning to work -- some even without masks.

So how did we get to this point?

Here’s everything that’s happened over the last few months.

An unidentified person was killed in a car crash after driving the wrong direction on I-94 in Van Buren Township early Wednesday morning.

Police discovered a butane lab in a Clinton Township neighborhood that could have damaged several houses if it exploded, officials said.

For months, President Joe Biden has laid out goal after goal for taming the coronavirus pandemic and then exceeded his own benchmarks. Now, though, the U.S. is unlikely to meet his target to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

On Wednesday, a bipartisan, bicameral group of 77 legislators is signing onto an amicus brief.

The brief states that they did not expect the changes to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance law would be retroactive.

A St. Clair County woman describes winning a $361,184 Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery as a “gift from God.”

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Deluxe Party Store, located at 69209 North Main Street in Richmond.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 891,057 as of Monday, including 19,432 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 293 new cases and 56 additional deaths, including 37 deaths that were identified during a review of records. On Saturday, the state announced a total of 890,345 cases and 19,365 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 2.5% as of Tuesday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 354 on Tuesday -- the lowest since July 2020. The 7-day death average was 33 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 33,800 on Tuesday.

More than 830,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 59.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 50.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: