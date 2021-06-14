Cloudy icon
Local News

Police looking for 30-year-old woman missing since May

Ashley Forehand last seen on May 3

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Ashley Forehand
Ashley Forehand (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITPolice are asking for help locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Ashley Forehand was last seen on May 3 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the area of Woodward Avenue and Philadelphia Street.

Her mother told police that she has gone missing in the past but always returned home. Her mother is concerned for her safety due to Forehand being without her medication.

Her mother said that Forehand frequently visits the area of 8 Mile Road and Greenfield Road. Police said it was reported that Forehand is in good physical condition but has mental health issues.

Ashley ForehandDetails
Age30
Height5′6′'
Weight140 lbs
EyesBrown
HairMedium brown hair, may be wearing wig
Tattoos1. “Ina” with a cross on her right wrist 2. “Airyanna” on the back of her neck 3. “Mellow” on her thigh 4. “Barbie” on lower back
ClothesShort sleeved white, blue, black and red top. Ripped-style cropped jean jacket. White, blue, black and red spandex biker pants. Carrying tan bamboo purse and Gucci flip flops.

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

