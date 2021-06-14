Police looking for 30-year-old woman missing since May

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Ashley Forehand was last seen on May 3 between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the area of Woodward Avenue and Philadelphia Street.

Her mother told police that she has gone missing in the past but always returned home. Her mother is concerned for her safety due to Forehand being without her medication.

Her mother said that Forehand frequently visits the area of 8 Mile Road and Greenfield Road. Police said it was reported that Forehand is in good physical condition but has mental health issues.

Ashley Forehand Details Age 30 Height 5′6′' Weight 140 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Medium brown hair, may be wearing wig Tattoos 1. “Ina” with a cross on her right wrist 2. “Airyanna” on the back of her neck 3. “Mellow” on her thigh 4. “Barbie” on lower back Clothes Short sleeved white, blue, black and red top. Ripped-style cropped jean jacket. White, blue, black and red spandex biker pants. Carrying tan bamboo purse and Gucci flip flops.

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 8th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

