Morning Briefing June 16, 2021: Father shot, killed over firewood dispute in Taylor; GM to spend more on electric vehicles, add 2 battery plants

GM to spend more on electric vehicles, add 2 battery plants
General Motors will raise its spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and add two U.S. battery factories as it gambles that consumers will eagerly switch from gasoline to the new technology.
The announcements Wednesday came as crosstown rival Ford said its entire Lincoln luxury brand lineup would be electric or gas-electric hybrid by 2030, including four fully electric vehicles.
I-94 traffic stifled in Detroit after vehicle strikes concrete median, spewing debris onto interstate
Morning rush hour traffic was stifled Wednesday on I-94 in Detroit after a vehicle struck the concrete median, spewing debris onto the interstate near Gratiot Avenue.
🚨 Father shot, killed in dispute over free firewood in Taylor
Livonia police: D’wan Sims case remains open as DNA test returns with no match
Livonia police said a DNA test returned without a match for a man who believed he was D’wan Sims, a missing child who was last seen at a Livonia mall more than 25 years ago.
‘Two great powers’: Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks
With stern expressions and polite words before the cameras, President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin plunged into hours of face-to-face talks Wednesday at a lush lakeside Swiss mansion, a highly anticipated summit at a time when both leaders agree that relations between their countries are at an all-time low.
Biden called it a discussion between “two great powers” and said it was “always better to meet face to face.” Putin, for his part, said he hoped the talks would be “productive.”
Police search for husband after woman found dead inside Flat Rock home
Police are searching for a man after his wife was found dead in a home Tuesday in Flat Rock.
The woman’s husband, Amos Lowe, is considered a person of interest and wanted for questioning, according to police.
How business owners feel about Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s $300 back-to-work bonus
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $300 weekly back-to-work bonus as an incentive to get eligible workers back into the workforce.
Business owners who are struggling to fill positions said they are optimistic about the $300 incentive.
COVID in Michigan 💉
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 892,651 as of Tuesday, including 19,574 deaths, state officials report.
Tuesday’s update includes a total of 182 new cases and 26 additional deaths, of which 7 deaths were identified during a review of records. On Monday, the state announced a total of 892,469 cases and 19,548 deaths.
Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 2% as of Tuesday, the lowest in several months. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.
The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 228 on Tuesday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 25 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,000 on Tuesday.
Michigan has reported more than 8.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 60.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 52.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.
