Morning Briefing June 20, 2021: Local community mourns 2-year-old boy fatally shot on freeway, 1 killed, 1 injured in Detroit shooting, Michigan to lift all COVID restrictions on capacity, masks and gatherings Tuesday

Friends and family members gathered Saturday in Detroit to honor and remember the life of a 2-year-old boy.

The victim, Brison Christian, was killed Thursday in a shooting that wounded his 9-year-old brother.

Community members gathered Saturday night for a vigil that was held near the scene of the shooting at I-75 and McNichols Road.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear. The victim’s father said a complete stranger was hanging out the window of a car on I-75 and fired multiple shots into their vehicle. The family was driving home from basketball practice at the time.

The Michigan State Police announced Saturday afternoon that they made multiple arrests in connection with the shooting.

Ad

Read more: Multiple arrests made in connection with I-75 shooting that killed 2-year-old, MSP say

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night on Detroit’s west side.

According to police, a vehicle pulled up to the victim’s car and opened fire. A 63-year-old man was killed and a 29-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital.

The surviving victim is in critical condition. No one has been arrested.

Michigan is lifting all of its COVID restrictions for capacity, masks and gatherings next week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced this week.

Ad

On Tuesday (June 22), both indoor and outdoor settings in Michigan will increase to 100% capacity, and face masks will no longer be required. Individual businesses will still be allowed to require masks.

Michigan was originally supposed to fully reopen July 1, but with more than 9 million vaccines administered and COVID cases plummeting, that timeline has been accelerated.

Metro Detroit weather: Higher temperatures on Father's Day followed by storms

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 893,164 as of Friday, including 19,612 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 162 new cases and 14 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported 893,002 total cases, including 19,598 deaths

Ad

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 1.5% as of Thursday, the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now at the lowest point since July 2020.

NOTE: State of Michigan COVID data is no longer being updated on Saturday/Sunday. The next web update will occur on Monday, June 21.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 176 on Friday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 17 on Friday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,600 on Friday.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 8.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 60.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 52.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: