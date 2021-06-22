Starbucks reintroduces reusable cup policy at stores in the United States

On Tuesday (June 22) Starbucks reintroduced reusable cups across company-operated stores in the United States.

The company stopped allowing reusable cups early on in the COVID pandemic. As the reintroduce the reusable cup policy the company has implemented some tactics to reduce shared touchpoints between the customer and the baristas.

The return of the reusable cups is part of Starbucks’ commitment to reduce single-use cup waste and its goal to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

Customers will get a 10 cent discount on their beverage if they use a reusable cup. Starbucks officials have decided that a ceramic mug will be used to transport the reusable cup through the bar as the baristas make the beverage.

Ad

Read: Michigan dials back COVID workplace rules as state prepares to fully reopen

Here’s how it works

The barista checks the cleanliness of the cup and the customer hangs onto the lid of the cup. Only clean cups will be accepted. Starbucks baristas will not be able to clean the cups for the customer.

The reusable cup is placed in a ceramic mug so that the beverage can be made without the barista having to touch the cup again.

The barista places the ceramic mug down and the customer picks up the cup and puts the lid on themself.

Currently reusable cups will not be accepted at the drive-thru window.

Click here to read the full press release.