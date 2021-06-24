Morning Briefing June 24, 2021: Man released on bond in Livonia case caught coercing minors for pictures, 1 dead in Miami-area condo collapse

A wing of a 12-story beachfront apartment building collapsed in a town outside Miami early Thursday morning, killing at least one person while trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. Scores of rescuers pulled survivors from the debris as a cloud of dust floated through the neighborhood.

A man who was released on bond in a Livonia case last year was caught coercing minors for pictures on Snapchat, officials said.

The Eastland Center has been languishing for years, and the halcyon days of Hudson’s are long gone.

For the last 20 years, the property has continued to lose tenants and is struggling. Now a new proposal for the property has emerged.

Two people have been charged with arson after a woman’s paystub was found at the scene of a home under construction in Oakland Township.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Abigail Grzywacz and Samual Wolfe, both 20 years old from Shelby Township, were arraigned on two counts of third-degree arson -- a 10-year felony.

The delta variant is a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India.

Viruses constantly mutate, and most changes aren’t concerning. But there is a worry that some variants might evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade the protection that vaccines provide.

The bell will be ringing a little later for some schools districts in Metro Detroit.

Bloomfield Hills Schools and Dearborn Public schools are two districts who have decided to start later in the day this upcoming school year.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 24, 2021 -- 8 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 893,756 as of Wednesday, including 19,664 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 174 new cases and two additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 893,582 cases and 19,662 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 1.18% as of Wednesday, the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 132 on Wednesday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 11 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,300 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 61.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 53.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: