Here’s how to sign up for the John Shippen Sports Businesses Summit

Students from across the country will be able to from and engage with experts in the sports industry this week during the John Shippen Sports Businesses Summit.

It’s scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday (June 29) and Wednesday (June 30).

The summit was established by Intersport to create awareness of opportunities within the sports industry for high school and college students of color. Students can hear from and engage with sports and business executives, athletes and influencers using a virtual platform.

The summit is free to attend. Speakers will share stories and offer advice on how to pursue a career in the sports industry.

The summit will cover a wide variety of topics, ranging from “How to Land Your First Sports Internship” and “The Business of Sneakers” to “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Within Sports” and “The World of Global Sponsorship.”

Students can apply for paid internships and scholarships from partners, organizations and foundations within and beyond the sports industry.