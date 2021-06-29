Partly Cloudy icon
Morning Briefing June 29, 2021: Man fatally stabbed outside MGM Grand Detroit, tracking severe storm risk with more flooding concerns

Here are this morning’s top stories

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Police: Man, 59, fatally stabbed outside of MGM Grand Detroit

A 59-year-old man was reportedly stabbed to death outside of a Downtown Detroit casino early Tuesday morning.

Read the report here.

In collapsed Florida building’s twin, most residents are staying put

About a block from the Miami-area beachfront condominium tower that collapsed sits its sister building, erected a year later by the same company, using the same materials and a similar design. It has faced the same tides and salty air.

This has made some residents of Champlain Towers North worried enough to leave, though most have remained, saying they are confident their almost 40-year-old, 12-story building is better maintained.

Read more here.

🚴 Fan holding sign causes massive pileup of cyclists during Tour de France

Weather: Severe storm risk with more flooding concerns

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 29, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update
Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 29, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

Drivers paying $500 towing fees after massive flood in Metro Detroit

More than 48 hours after a historic flooding, part of Interstate 94 remains underwater.

Local 4 spoke with drivers whose cars were stranded on the freeway, shocked at how much money it is costing them to get their cars back. Drivers caught in flood waters said tow yards are charging exorbitant amounts for their vehicles.

See the report here.

Teen hospitalized after stolen vehicle crashes into pole in Detroit amid police chase

One teenager has been hospitalized after a stolen vehicle crashed into a pole in Detroit amid a police chase early Tuesday morning.

See the story here.

📚 Book returned to Ann Arbor library with note explaining why it was 70 years late

Diana legacy lingers as fans mark late royal’s 60th birthday

Those touched by the life of the preschool teacher turned princess remembered her ahead of what would have been her 60th birthday on Thursday, recalling the complicated royal rebel who left an enduring imprint on the House of Windsor.

Read more here.

📷 Dozens of photos, video footage show I-94 flooding in Metro Detroit, cars underwater, messy aftermath

COVID in Michigan 💉

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 894,260 as of Monday, including 19,712 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 311 new cases and five additional deaths over the past three days. On Friday, the state announced a total of 893,949 cases and 19,707 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 1.18% as of Monday. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 110 on Monday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 10 on Monday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,300 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 61.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 53.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

