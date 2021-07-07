Morning Briefing July 7, 2021: Fireflies light up Michigan nights, research shows normal human body temperature is decreasing

If you haven’t stepped outside around dusk, you may not have noticed the light show in your backyard.

It’s that time of year: Fireflies have taken over the night.

Fireflies, often called lightning bugs, are in the beetle family and use bio-luminescence during twilight to attract mates or prey.

Here are some things to know about fireflies.

A Rochester Hills man is in custody after his girlfriend was found fatally shot in her Auburn Hills apartment, police said.

Auburn Hills police officers and firefighters were called at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment in the 3500 block of Fountain Circle, according to authorities.

When they arrived, officials found a 36-year-old Auburn Hills woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The standard 98.6 degree Fahrenheit gauge for normal human body temperature was actually established more than 170 years ago by a German doctor who made millions of measurements in tens of thousands of patients.

Since then, a lot of factors may have contributed to the change in our body temperatures, but one thing is certain: Humans’ normal body temperatures have been decreasing.

Most U.S. families will receive increased child tax credits this year as part of the American Rescue Plan enacted earlier this year by President Joe Biden.

According to the White House, starting on July 15, nearly all working families will start seeing $250 to $300 per child automatically deposited in their bank accounts or sent to their mailboxes.

The search for victims of the collapse of a Miami-area high-rise condominium reached its 14th day on Wednesday, with the death toll at three dozen, more than 100 people still unaccounted for and authorities sounding more and more grim.

Crews dug through pulverized concrete where the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside once stood, filling buckets that were passed down a line to be emptied and then returned.

The up-close look at the search, in a video released Tuesday by the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Department, came as eight more deaths were announced — the most for a single day since the search began. It also came as rain and wind from Tropical Storm Elsa disrupted the effort, though the storm was on track to make landfall far across the state.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 7, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 895,395 as of Tuesday, including 19,775 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 438 new cases and 21 additional deaths (16 from a vital records review) over the past four days. On Friday, the state announced a total of 894,957 cases and 19,754 deaths.

The state of Michigan will only provide coronavirus data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays going forward.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 1.7% as of Tuesday, near the lowest on record, but a slight increase in the last week. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 137 on Tuesday. The 7-day death average was 8 on Tuesday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,700 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 62% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56.6% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: