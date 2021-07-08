Morning Briefing July 8, 2021: FEMA to assess flood damage in Wayne County; tracking power outages, storm damage across Metro Detroit

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are set to assess flood damage in Wayne County on Thursday, nearly two weeks after heavy rain caused serious flooding issues across the region.

On the weekend of June 25, 5-7 inches of rain fell across the Metro Detroit area over a short period of time, causing widespread power outages and subsequent pump station failures, which resulted in significant flooding along roadways and in and around homes.

The agency could recommend that President Joe Biden declare a disaster, which would free up federal funds for response and relief efforts.

Michigan State Police are investigating a believed road rage shooting targeting a semi truck on I-75 early Thursday morning.

Storms moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday caused more power outages for the area -- and more severe storms are possible Thursday.

As of 9:46 a.m. on Thursday, more than 118,400 DTE Energy customers were without power, mainly in Oakland and Macomb counties.

A somber moment of silence marked the end of the two-week search for survivors of a Florida condominium collapse, as rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy members hugged a line of local officials while many of them sobbed.

The painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday after authorities said they had come to the agonizing conclusion that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside.

Tropical Storm Elsa weakened as it reached Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday, dumping rain along the region but sparing the state from significant damage and power outages.

The storm has since carved a destructive path up the East Coast after killing one person in Florida and injuring several others in Georgia.

Fans are likely to be banned from the Tokyo Olympics following a state of emergency on Thursday aimed at containing rising COVID-19 infections in the capital.

The extent of the ban, which comes just two weeks before the pandemic-postponed Olympics open, will be announced later on Thursday by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers.

Fans from aboard were banned several months ago, and these new measures announced by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could clear venues — indoor and outdoor — of any fans at all.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 8, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 895,395 as of Tuesday, including 19,775 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 438 new cases and 21 additional deaths (16 from a vital records review) over a four-day period. On Friday, the state announced a total of 894,957 cases and 19,754 deaths.

The state of Michigan will only provide coronavirus data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays going forward. The next data update is expected tomorrow.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 1.7% as of Tuesday, near the lowest on record, but a slight increase in the last week. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 137 on Tuesday. The 7-day death average was 8 on Tuesday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,700 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 62% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

