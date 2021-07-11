Morning Briefing July 11, 2021: Police seek shooter in Detroit homicide, home of Pontiac grandmother shot up with family inside, Pope Francis makes first appearance since intestinal surgery

Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night on the city’s east side.

According to police, a man was shot and killed after 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of McKinney Street and Morang Avenue near I-94.

No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide.

According to a Pontiac homeowner, she was inside her home with family Thursday night when a loud sound could be heard. That sound was someone shooting at her house.

The homeowner, Constance Simmons-Hanley, said her family was visiting from out of town when the shooting happened. The guests and homeowner were having a family night with her daughter when the scene unfolded.

Simmons-Hanley is retired after working in the medical field for 29-years. She is confused about why it happened. The Oakland County resident added that she is afraid the shooter wanted to harm someone and could come back.

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since major intestinal surgery last week, greeting well-wishers as he stood for 10 minutes on a hospital balcony, offering hearty thanks for all the prayers for his recovery and calling health care for all a “precious” good.

Francis, 84, has been steadily on the mend, according to the Vatican, following his July 4 scheduled surgery to remove a portion of his large intestine.

On Sunday, his voice sounded a bit weak as he greeted a small crowd outside Gemelli Polyclinic at noon. That is the hour when traditionally he would have appeared from a window at the Vatican overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

Sunday, July 11, 2021 weather forecast

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 896,067 as of Friday, including 19,801 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 672 new cases and 26 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of 224 cases per day. (Michigan only reports COVID-19 data on Tuesdays and Fridays now.)

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 2% as of Friday, near the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now at the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 159 on Friday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 6 on Friday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 8,400 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 62% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know July 11, 2021

Here’s a look at more of the data: