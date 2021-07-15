Harper Woods man pours gasoline on girlfriend, lights her on fire, police say

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A Harper Woods man poured gasoline on his girlfriend and lit her on fire before driving away in her vehicle, according to police.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday (July 12) at a home in the 18000 block of Elkhart Street, authorities said.

James Lewis Carlock, 34, of Harper Woods, was arguing with his girlfriend at their home, officials said. During the argument, Carlock poured gasoline on his girlfriend and set her on fire, according to authorities.

Police said Carlock then stole his girlfriend’s vehicle and drove away.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and is being treated for burns, officials said. She is stable and expected to recover.

Carlock was found in Detroit by Harper Woods detectives, authorities said. He was still driving his girlfriend’s stolen vehicle, they said.

Officers from Harper Woods and Detroit took him into custody without incident.

Carlock was arraigned Wednesday in 32-A District Court on counts of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and domestic violence.

He was also given a habitual fourth offense notice because of prior felony convictions, according to authorities.

If convicted, Carlock faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, officials said.

Carlock is being held in lieu of $150,000 cash bail. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 28.