DETROIT, Mich. – Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that left two men deceased on the city’s west side.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 15000 block of Washburn.

Two men are deceased and a third person is being treated at an area hospital for a gunshot wound.

At this time the circumstances are not known.

