Morning Briefing July 17, 2021: Floods hit Metro Detroit homes, roadways, MDOT estimates I-75 repairs will take 6 weeks to complete, what to know about DACA being ruled illegal

Basements on Detroit’s east side were full of water again on Friday in areas such as the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood.

Other Metro Detroit neighborhoods including the Grosse Pointes were also hit hard.

Many residents throughout the region impacted by Friday’s flooding were still cleaning up from the previous storm.

Communities are demanding an answer to the issue and want to make sure this does not happen the next time heavy rainfall arrives.

Repairs to the section of I-75 where a tanker truck caught fire this week will cost about $1.5 million and take six weeks, officials estimate.

The fire began around 1:15 p.m. Monday (July 12) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Big Beaver Road in Troy.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said all lanes of the freeway and a portion of the median barrier wall were damaged during the crash and fire.

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children.

Plaintiffs have vowed to appeal the decision by U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, who declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal, barring the government from approving any new applications, but leaving the program intact for existing recipients.

Calling the ruling a “blaring siren” for Democrats, United We Dream Executive Director Greisa Martinez Rosas said they would be solely to blame if legislative reform doesn’t happen.

“Until the president and Democrats in Congress deliver on citizenship, the lives of millions will remain on the line,” Martinez Rosas said.

Hanen ruled in favor of Texas and eight other conservative states that sued to halt DACA, which provides limited protections to about 650,000 people.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 897,598 as of Friday, including 19,848 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 881 new cases and 16 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of about 294 cases per day. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 896,717 cases and 19,832 deaths.

Of the 16 deaths announced Friday, seven were identified through a Vital Records review.

The next data update from the state is expected Tuesday, July 20.

Testing has been steady around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just above 2% as of Friday, an increase over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 219 on Friday, up from 189 on Tuesday. The 7-day death average was 7 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 6,700 on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at more of the data: