Morning Briefing July 19, 2021: Metro Detroit residents concerned about cost of flood damage, 29-year-old woman found dead in Madison Heights hotel room, American gymnastics alternate tests positive at Olympics

It has been a stressful and costly few weeks for communities throughout Metro Detroit.

After the historic flooding in June some homeowners from the Grosse Pointes to Dearborn Heights had to deal with another round of flooding on Friday.

“It has taken a toll on us a lot. We have come out of a lot of money,” said Dearborn Heights resident, Stevona Dukes. Her basement is flooded as a result of the heavy rainfall.

The second flood ruined most of the family’s furniture.

FEMA has been assessing the flood damage throughout Metro Detroit

The body of a 29-year-old Detroit woman was found inside a room at the Rodeway Inn Monday morning, police say.

Police were called to the hotel on Stephenson Highway in Madison Heights at 5:23 a.m. Monday after a noise disturbance was reported there.

Officers located the woman’s body in the motel room where the disturbance was reported.

According to police, the victim was shot in the torso.

Police later learned that the woman lived at the hotel with a man. He was not at the crime scene when officers arrived.

Officers were able to identify and locate the 20-year-old Detroit man who lived with the woman at the hotel.

An alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan.

Olympic champion Simone Biles was not affected, nor were any of the other favorites to win the team gold, but another alternate was placed into isolation because of contact tracing, USA Gymnastics said Monday.

“One of the replacement athletes for the women’s artistic gymnastics team received a positive COVID test on Sunday, July 18. After reviewing the implemented COVID protocols with members of the delegation, the local government determined that the affected replacement athlete and one other replacement athlete would be subject to additional quarantine restrictions,” the USAG statement said.

There was breaking news out of Southwest Detroit on Pitt Street close to Vernor Highway Monday morning.

As of 6 a.m. Monday the scene was still unfolding with a police situation underway. The situation had come to an end by 9 a.m. on Monday.

Police have not disclosed details on the situation.

Local 4 News Today -- July 19, 2021

SE Michigan weather forecast for July 19, 2021 -- 7 a.m. update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 897,598 as of Friday, including 19,848 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 881 new cases and 16 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of about 294 cases per day. On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 896,717 cases and 19,832 deaths.

Of the 16 deaths announced Friday, seven were identified through a Vital Records review.

The next data update from the state is expected Tuesday, July 20.

Testing has been steady around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just above 2% as of Friday, an increase over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 219 on Friday, up from 189 on Tuesday. The 7-day death average was 7 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 6,700 on Tuesday.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know July 19, 2021

