Morning Briefing July 20, 2021: Detroit police rescue 5-year-old girl held captive in home, warming temps trigger more Michigan downpours

Detroit police arrested a 29-year-old man after Maggie Millsap, 5, was found after being held captive in a home on June 30.

Neighbors said Maggie’s father, Cody Millsap, was murdered in his doorway three weeks ago by a man who lived next door.

See the story here.

Jeff Bezos blasted into space Tuesday on his rocket company’s first flight with people on board, becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own spacecraft.

The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to ever fly in space.

Read the report here.

Over the past month, cities across the state of Michigan have experienced historic rains and significant flooding.

But just how historic has the recent weather been?

Data shows that the cities of Detroit, Dearborn and Grosse Pointe Farms are only expected to experience a rain event like this once every 1,000 years.

See the data here.

The owner of the restaurant Jim Brady’s, who happens to have the name Tom Brady, says Facebook has shut his page down -- for impersonating 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

“I’ve been Tom Brady longer than he’s been Tom Brady,” said Tom Brady, restaurant owner. “I’ve been Tom Brady for 53 years. They’ve cut me off at the knees.”

See more here.

The last time the Arctic grayling fish was seen in Michigan waterways, Franklin D. Roosevelt was president.

Nearly 100 years since its local extinction, Michigan is working to reintroduce the fish, which once thrived in the state’s cold-water streams. Fishermen and wildlife enthusiasts visited destinations such as the Au Sable River in Grayling to find this fish.

Read more here.

A woman accused of stabbing her mother in Michigan during an argument over smoking in the car has been arraigned.

A 64-year-old woman from Mesick, Michigan, said she, her daughter and her two grandchildren had gone on a camping trip to the Upper Peninsula. On their way home, an argument became violent when the woman’s daughter reportedly stabbed her with a three-inch folding knife.

Learn more here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 20, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 897,598 as of Friday, including 19,848 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 881 new cases and 16 additional deaths over a three-day period -- an average of about 294 cases per day. Of the 16 deaths announced Friday, seven were identified during a review of records.

Last Tuesday, the state announced a total of 896,717 cases and 19,832 deaths.

The next data update from the state is expected this afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 2.23% as of Friday, an increase over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 219 on Friday, up from 189 on Tuesday. The 7-day death average was 7 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,600 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 62.7% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: