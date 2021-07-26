Live stream: Gov. Whitmer signs bill reallocating funds for Michigan flood victims, COVID recovery efforts

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is signing a bill into law Monday that will allocate more than $380 million to victims of recent flooding, and people and businesses emerging from the pandemic.

The governor is visiting Ypsilanti on Monday to sign Senate Bill 27, which makes, supplements and adjusts “appropriations for various state departments and agencies,” the bill reads. Those adjustments include allocating $384.7 million to a number of funds, some of which will go toward Michigan residents recovering from floods, and to people and businesses recovering from the COVID pandemic. Local police departments will also reportedly receive additional resources.

Residents of several Metro Detroit cities have experienced major flooding issues over the last month, as severe weather continues to cross the region.

