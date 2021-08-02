Morning Briefing Aug. 2, 2021: 3 missing Roseville children found safe after mother fled state with them, viral video captures Detroit police officers in Greektown brawl

Three Roseville children who went missing with their mother nearly two weeks ago have been found safe and are waiting to be reunited with their father.

On July 22, a Roseville mother, Ruth Amo, 32, fled with her three children Samuel Tenny, 7, Vanessa Tenny, 11, and Bella Tenny, 12, after she lost custody of the kids and refused to surrender them to their father, police said.

Read more here.

The 2021 Michigan Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, with about half of the state’s counties holding elections for various races and issues.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 Michigan Primary Election.

The northbound lanes of I-75 in Madison Heights will remain closed through Wednesday for emergency repairs due to a sinkhole that damaged the area.

Orange cones and piles of dirt have covered parts of I-75 between I-696 and 12 Mile Road since Friday. It’s a headache for Dominique Collier and her neighbors.

“It’s an inconvenience,” Collier said.

See the report here.

A viral video recorded Saturday night captured Detroit police officers in a massive brawl in Greektown.

The video shows officers approach a man in a Detroit Tigers’ shirt, who appeared to be speaking to them when an officer struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground. A large-scale brawl started with another man shortly after.

See the video here.

Simone Biles is back.

The 2016 Olympic gymnastics champion will return to competition in the balance beam final on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.

Learn more here.

The Michigan Lottery says a winning lottery ticket worth $18.41 million was sold in Roscommon County.

A player matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday’s Lotto 47 drawing: 03-05-10-20-28-31. The winning ticket was bought at the Family E-Z Mart, located at 567 East Houghton Lake Drive in Prudenville. Prudenville is about 20 miles south of Grayling.

Read more here.

A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

The previous record was from July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations started becoming widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Read the report here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for August 2, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 903,933 as of Friday, including 19,921 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 2,250 new cases and 19 additional deaths over a three-day period -- an average of about 750 cases per day. Of the 19 deaths reported Friday, nine were identified during a review of records.

On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 901,683 cases and 19,902 deaths.

The state only reports COVID data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 4.8% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, with a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 573 on Friday, more than triple the average on July 1. The 7-day death average was 6 on Friday, near the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 12,800 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 63.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.6% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: