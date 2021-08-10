Morning Briefing Aug. 10, 2021: 3 men shot in wild fight at Detroit motel, Macomb Township residents oppose new Meijer store

Three men, two of them brothers, are in critical condition Tuesday morning following a fight and a shooting outside a motel on Detroit’s west side.

At around 1 a.m. Tuesday, a woman reportedly called her two brothers over to a motel amid an argument with her boyfriend.

When the brothers arrived at the motel, the boyfriend came outside with a gun and began firing, according to Detroit police. The brothers pinned the boyfriend against the wall of the motel with their Dodge Ram, and then began assaulting the boyfriend, police said.

See the story here.

Plans are moving forward to build a new Meijer grocery store in Macomb Township, but not everyone is ecstatic with the news.

The proposal would be to build the store at the corner of 24 Mile and Hayes roads. The current plan is to include 400 parking spaces for the facility.

Ad

“We don’t need it. We don’t want it and it’s going to bring our property values down,” said Macomb Township resident Ginger Zerilli.

See the report here.

A front-runner has been revealed in the search for a permanent “Jeopardy!” host to replace the late Alex Trebek -- and they have since come under fire.

The game show’s executive producer Michael Richards guest hosted “Jeopardy!” earlier this year. Last week, reports began to leak saying that Richards was in final talks about replacing Trebek permanently.

Learn more here.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an amicus brief on Monday, arguing that a person who is fired for marijuana use outside of their workspace should still be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Ad

Read more here.

The decision by the Grosse Pointe Public Schools to start the school year with masks optional has parents divided.

Some parents protested before Monday night’s board meeting with signs and props like tombstones and the grim reaper.

“I think it’s important to protect our kids and follow the expert guidelines,” said parent Stephen Warnick Jr.

See the report here.

After weeks of fits, starts and delays, the Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, with a growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans prepared to lift the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage.

Ad

Final Senate votes are expected around 11 a.m. Tuesday, and the bill would then go to the House.

Learn more here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for August 10, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 913,220 as of Monday, including 19,958 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 2,720 new cases and seven additional deaths (six from a vital records review) over a three-day period -- an average of 906.67 cases per day. On Friday, the state announced a total of 910,500 cases and 19,951 deaths.

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Ad

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 6.87% as of Monday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last two weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,048 on Monday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 3 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 17,600 on Friday.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 9.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 64.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: