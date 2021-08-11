Detroit police seek 54-year-old man missing for 3 weeks

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking a missing 54-year-old man named William Richardson Jr. who was last seen three weeks ago.

He also has not been at his home in the 7000 block of East Jefferson in Detroit throughout that period.

Richardson’s family is very concerned for his safety.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs up to 140 pounds, has a dark complexion, facial hair and sometimes wears glasses.

Richardson has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct Investigation Unit at 313-596-5740 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

