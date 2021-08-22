Morning Briefing Aug. 22, 2021: Metro Detroit welcomes return of Woodward Dream Cruise, Henri weakens to tropical storm ahead of Northeast landfall, 7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport

The Woodward Dream Cruise is back after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Cruise last year.

After a year off, the Woodward Dream Cruise returned in full force with cars lined up and down Woodward Avenue.

We’re talking about new and old cars -- like the 1978 Buick Regal that Corey Townsend showed off.

“It’s the sentimental value. This was my father’s car, my dad’s car,” Townsend said. “He passed it down to me and I’ve been working on it.”

Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm early Sunday as it was slated to pummel a long stretch of northeastern coastline, where millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for the possibility of flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

With the center of the storm projected to pass just off the eastern tip of Long Island by midday, hurricane warnings extended from coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island to the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons.

The storm had top winds of 70 mph (110 kph) in a 7 a.m. EDT update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center, just shy of hurricane status.

The first thunderstorms bringing what could be up to half a foot (15 centimeters) of rain arrived late Saturday, and flash flooding began in some areas overnight. Bands of heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains and drivers plowed through foot-deep water in a few spots in New York City, and Newark and Hoboken, New Jersey.

A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport killed seven Afghan civilians in the crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The deaths come as a new, perceived threat from the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan has seen U.S. military planes do rapid, diving combat landings at the airport surrounded by Taliban fighters. Other aircraft have shot off flares on takeoff, an effort to confuse possible heat-seeking missiles targeting the planes.

The changes come as the U.S. Embassy issued a new security warning Saturday telling citizens not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a U.S. government representative. Officials declined to provide more specifics about the IS threat but described it as significant. They said there have been no confirmed attacks as yet by the militants, who have battled the Taliban in the past.

Metro Detroit weather: Hot and humid day ahead

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 929,574 as of Friday, including 20,113 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 4,197 new cases and 37 additional deaths over the past two days -- an average of about 2,098 cases per day. On Wednesday, the state announced a total of 925,377 cases and 20,076 deaths.

The deaths announced Friday include 13 identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.35% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last two weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,492 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 15 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 65% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54.9% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Aug. 22, 2021

Here’s a look at more of the data: