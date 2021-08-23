Morning Briefing Aug. 23, 2021: Pfizer’s COVID vaccine granted full US approval, driver fatally hits man standing on I-96 in Detroit

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign for third doses at Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

The FDA has given its full approval to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.

Looking to make a few extra bucks in September? Plan a hunt -- for red pine cones.

Collecting a bushel of pine cones next month will net you $75 and help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests. Sept. 1 - 30, 2021, you can pick red pine cones and drop them off by appointment at six DNR locations.

Police are investigating Monday morning after a driver fatally struck a man standing in the middle of I-96 in Detroit.

Police found the man, identified as a 26-year-old white man, dead on the freeway’s shoulder when arriving at the scene.

As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, a majority of Americans say they support mask mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools, according to a new poll, but their views are sharply divided along political lines.

About 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Similar shares say teachers and eligible students should also be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Families are worried about the looming impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on students as schools prepare to reopen, according to a new poll by the University of Michigan.

The University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health found that parents are most worried about a potential repeat of virtual learning, academic gaps, vaccination rates among teachers and students and socializing with friends.

The fastest-selling new vehicle in the Detroit market in July 2021 was the Cadillac Escalade.

Research data from iSeeCars.com revealed it takes about seven days to move a new Escalade. Meanwhile, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio was the fastest-selling used car in the market in July, taking about 16 days to sell.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Aug. 23, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 929,574 as of Friday, including 20,113 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 4,197 new cases and 37 additional deaths over a two-day period -- an average of about 2,098 cases per day. Of the 37 deaths announced Friday, 13 were identified during a Vital Records review.

On Wednesday, the state announced a total of 925,377 cases and 20,076 deaths.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.35% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last two weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,492 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 15 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 65% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56.7% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

