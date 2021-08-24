Newly hired Westland police officer charged with assault, domestic violence

DETROIT – Newly hired Westland police officer Sebastian Lavasile is in trouble.

He was arrested over the weekend. Northville Township police said they arrested Lavasile around 2 a.m. on Aug. 22.

According to a spokesperson for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Lavasile punched his 24-year old girlfriend in the nose.

Around 1:28 a.m. on the day of the incident Northville police were called to an apartment where the woman alleged she was physically assaulted by her boyfriend.

The defendant allegedly struck the woman and strangled her. He is facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and a domestic violence misdemeanor.

Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik said the officer was just sworn in on July 6.

Jedrusik released a statement about the incident.

“I recently learned of the off duty domestic violence incident involving Sebastian Iavasile. His involvement in the off duty incident has resulted in criminal charges against him. There will be a separate Westland Police internal investigation taking place regarding his employment. He is a newly hired police officer who was still in the training program. At this point in time he has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement read.

Lavasile was arraigned and told the judge he was not guilty.

