Dearborn dentist facing 10 charges after claims for procedures she didn’t perform, officials say

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn dentist is facing 10 counts of fraud after she lied about performing medical care for children from low-income households, officials said.

Ghada Beydoun made several Medicaid claims between 2017 and 2018 for procedures that she didn’t actually perform, according to authorities.

Officials said she was enrolled in a Medicaid program called Healthy Kids Dental, which is intended to provide dental care to children in low-income households. Through the claims for those fake services, Beydoun fraudulently obtained taxpayer dollars, authorities said.

Beydoun was arraigned Wednesday morning (Aug. 25) on 10 counts of Medicaid fraud -- false claim in 54B District Court in East Lansing. The charge is a four-year felony, officials said.

“The Medicaid program, and in particular programs like Healthy Kids Dental, are intended to provide essential services to Michigan children who might not otherwise be able to obtain these services,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “When unscrupulous providers exploit these programs to line their own pockets, they will be held accountable.”

Beydoun was given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 10.