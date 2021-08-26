UAW president: Union will not require members to get vaccinated against COVID

DETROIT – The new president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) provided updates on the union’s COVID situation Thursday (Aug. 26) night.

Ray Curry was elected president of the UAW on June 28 upon the retirement of UAW President Rory L. Gamble. Curry held a news conference as General Motors announced it will require all U.S. salaried workers to disclose their vaccination status.

Curry said the position of the UAW is that they encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but are not mandating it. He also said the union does not keep track of how many members are vaccinated against COVID.

Ad

Watch the video above for the full report.

Read: New UAW president will face huge post-pandemic challenges