Morning Briefing Aug. 27, 2021: Wayne County considers school mask mandate, new Detroit police officer resigns after arrest

A summer school student wears a protective mask in class at the E.N. White School in Holyoke, Mass., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Wayne County health officials are set to update their guidance for schools on Friday as students prepare to return to classrooms this fall amid the ongoing pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the county previously said the they were “heavily considering” a mask mandate for all schools in the county for the upcoming school year.

Learn more here.

A new Detroit police officer who was arrested last weekend just hours after graduating has resigned from the force.

Read more here.

Patrick Fanning with Oakland County Animal Control said his officers responded to a home for a welfare check, and found a lot more than they bargained for.

“We ended up taking in a total of 100 animals -- 82 of them were cats,” Fanning said. “There were four rabbits, eight ferrets, and five dogs, as well as a bearded dragon, which is a type of lizard.”

Ad

See the report here.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The court’s action late Thursday ends protections for roughly 3.5 million people in the United States who said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

Read more here.

The new president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) provided updates on the union’s COVID situation Thursday night.

Ad

Ray Curry was elected president of the UAW on June 28 upon the retirement of UAW President Rory L. Gamble. Curry held a news conference as General Motors announced it will require all U.S. salaried workers to disclose their vaccination status.

Learn more here.

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan resumed with new urgency on Friday, a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of people desperately fleeing a Taliban takeover and killed dozens. The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of next week’s end to America’s longest war.

Two officials said 169 Afghans died, but a final count might take time amid confusion, with many bodies dismembered or not yet identified. Scores more were wounded in the blasts. The U.S. said 13 troops were killed in the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011.

Ad

Read the report here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Aug. 27, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 937,720 as of Wednesday, including 20,161 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 4,326 new cases and 38 additional deaths over a two-day period -- an average of 2,163 cases per day. Of the 38 deaths announced Wednesday, 10 were identified during a Vital Records review.

On Monday, the state announced a total of 933,394 cases and 20,123 deaths. The next data update is expected this afternoon.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.73% as of Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have increased by 231% since July 1.

Ad

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,778 on Wednesday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 14 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 39,500 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 65.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56.9% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: