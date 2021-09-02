Morning Briefing Sept. 2, 2021: 9-month-old girl overdoses at Warren home, increased COVID spread in Michigan concerning experts

A mother was arrested Wednesday after her 9-month-old daughter reportedly overdosed on drugs at their Warren home.

See the report here.

Physician and nursing leaders from 21 Michigan health systems shared an open letter on Wednesday urging people to get vaccinated as Michigan faces another surge in cases. The number of people getting vaccinated has slowed.

Michigan’s rising case numbers are just one reason health experts are concerned about another spike in cases as we head into the fall and winter months. Beaumont Health’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr. Nick Gilpin, said he’s seeing some red flags. He said he’s seeing more community spread across Beaumont hospitals.

Learn more here.

Ad

Oakland University sent a message Thursday morning stating classes will resume according to the schedule despite striking faculty members.

Faculty and university administrators have been unable to agree upon a new contract. The contract was extended a year ago to get through COVID-19 and again this month for a few days, but faculty said Wednesday’s midnight deadline was it.

Read more here.

A Michigan teacher is facing five sex charges and has been placed on administrative leave after an incident that happened last month, officials said.

Steven Michael Rogers, from Marysville High School, has been charged in connection with an incident that happened Aug. 17, according to authorities.

Read more here.

Ad

A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, for now stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state.

The court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday. But the justices also suggested that their order likely isn’t the last word on whether the law can stand because other challenges to it can still be brought.

Learn more here.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 340,000, a pandemic low and another sign that the job market is steadily rebounding from the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jobless claims dropped by 14,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The weekly count has mostly fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January.

Ad

Vaccinations for COVID-19 have been supporting the job market by encouraging businesses to reopen or expand hours and consumers to return to restaurants, bars and shops. In response, employers across the country have been boosting hiring to meet a surge in consumer demand. Still, a resurgence of cases tied to the highly contagious delta variant has clouded the economic outlook.

Read more here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Sept. 2, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

Michigan reported 4,494 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 2,247 cases over a two-day period.

Of the 91 deaths announced Wednesday, 36 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 951,192, including 20,347 deaths. These numbers are up from 946,698 cases and 20,256 deaths, as of Monday.

Ad

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.44% as of Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have increased by 231% since July 1.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,925 on Wednesday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 26 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 39,500 on Wednesday.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 9.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 65.9% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 57.4% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: