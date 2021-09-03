Morning Briefing Sept. 3, 2021: Labor Day weekend construction list, state of emergency in Flat Rock, venues requiring COVID vaccination proof

MDOT is pausing more than half of construction projects in Michigan to ease traffic for Labor Day weekend.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 83 out of 147 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

Travelers are also reminded that, for safety and security, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk. Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end.

Here’s a list of which projects will remain active for Labor Day weekend.

When employees at Green Dot Stables came in for prep on Tuesday morning, they found a fence build through the parking lot -- blocking employees from their dumpster, a storage container with the restaurant’s dry ingredients inside and even an employee’s car.

The fence was the latest escalation in a months-long back-and-forth over the small piece of land.

“It’s crazy,” said Green Dot Stables owner Jacques Driscoll. “I woke up to the picture from one of our managers and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

Federal and state hazardous materials teams from Downriver and western Wayne County went street-by-street and door-to-door Thursday in Flat Rock’s southeast neighborhoods.

The concern is an odor detected at one of Flat Rock’s sanitary sewer lift or pumping stations, and inside two homes in the Hickory Ridge subdivision. Flat Rock officials said if residents smell the odor or feel ill, contact them immediately and get to fresh air. The smell was first detected at a home and a sanitary sewer lift station south of Gibraltar Road.

There have been some new studies released on coronavirus and the vaccine.

A study recently published in the British Journal Lancet looked at more than 43,000 patients infected specifically with either the alpha variant or delta variant. They found the risk of requiring hospitalization was double for people infected with delta.

A paper in Lancet Infectious Diseases gives new insight into breakthrough infections using data submitted by millions of vaccine recipients in the United Kingdom.

Some Michigan venues have decided to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend an event in an effort to prevent virus spread.

As COVID spread worsens throughout Michigan and much of the U.S., largely driven by the highly contagious delta variant, some venues and event companies in charge of putting on shows have elected to require proof of COVID vaccination to enter the premises.

We’re tracking which Michigan venues are requiring patrons to show their COVID vaccination card to attend an event.

The Big Three are planning massive plant shut downs due to the ongoing chip shortage.

At GM, it impacts nearly all of its plants in North America -- including Michigan.

As the chip shortage continues, the losses are racking up. General Motors has 13 North American assembly plants and nine will be closed for the next few weeks.

It takes six months to get a chip produced before it gets tested, packaged and shipped. COVID cases in Malaysia are slowing down the packaging and shipping process, forcing GM into extending its existing shutdowns and creating additional new closures.

Michigan reported 4,494 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 2,247 cases over a two-day period.

Of the 91 deaths announced Wednesday, 36 were identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 951,192, including 20,347 deaths. These numbers are up from 946,698 cases and 20,256 deaths, as of Monday.

The next update is expected Friday afternoon.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.44% as of Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have increased by 231% since July 1.

