Morning Briefing Sept. 8, 2021: What future of abortion in Michigan looks like if Roe v. Wade is overturned, garbage truck crash uncovers marijuana grow operation in Sterling Heights

The right to abortions has been widely debated among Americans and lawmakers alike in recent years -- a debate that has nearly reached a boiling point today, given a new Texas law that could potentially impact national abortion regulations.

In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling in the court case known as Roe v. Wade, effectively protecting a woman’s right to have an abortion without excessive government restrictions. Prior to the high court’s ruling, abortions were solely regulated in each individual state through their own laws.

States have still been allowed to regulate abortions in certain ways while abiding by the decision in Roe.

Today, most states prohibit abortions after a certain stage in a pregnancy, though those rules vary widely by state. A new law in Texas sought to restrict that timeline even further, and it will remain in effect -- for now -- after the Supreme Court denied a request to freeze the law while it is under review.

Given the new law in Texas, and another Supreme Court hearing on the subject anticipated this fall, lawmakers and residents across the U.S. are preparing for the possibility of change in the nation’s abortion laws.

Here’s what that would mean for Michigan.

A driver running a red light and causing a garbage truck to crash in Sterling Heights eventually led to police uncovering a marijuana grow operation, they said.

A Michigan commission drawing new maps for seats in Congress and the Legislature is being sued over its plan to skip a Nov. 1 deadline to create the districts.

The lawsuit by a Detroit-area activist means the Michigan Supreme Court could ultimately get involved. The court earlier this year turned down the commission’s request for new deadlines and legal cover from lawsuits.

After the flammable and cancer-causing chemical benzene was found in the in the sewer system, many Flat Rock residents are voicing their opinions about now having to be displaced because of the recommended evacuation.

“I love Downriver, and I’m sick of it being polluted by major corporations and our lives,” said one resident during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

A study commissioned by the K-12 Alliance of Michigan shows a divided state when it comes to requiring masks to protect students from coronavirus in schools.

The Glengariff Group asked the parents: Do you believe all students should be required to wear masks in school or do you believe parents should be allowed to make that decision for their child? Nearly 42% of those parents said all children should wear masks while 54.5% said parents should be left to make that decision.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Sept. 8, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

Michigan reported 6,313 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 virus-related deaths Tuesday -- an average of 1,578.25 cases over a four-day period.

Of the 29 deaths announced Tuesday, 10 were identified during a review of records.

Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 961,953, including 20,396 deaths. These numbers are up from 955,640 cases and 20,367 deaths, as of Friday.

Michigan didn’t report COVID data on Monday because of the holiday.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.89% as of Tuesday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have increased by 231% since July 1.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,858 on Tuesday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 21 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 54,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 66.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 57.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: