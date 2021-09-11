Morning Briefing Sept. 11, 2021: US marks 20 years since 9/11 in shadow of Afghan war’s end, Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges, ballot language approved by judge in Detroit reparations initiative

US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war’s end

Twenty years ago, the 11th of September dawned as just a date. By midnight, it was 9/11, the staggering starting point for a new era of terror, war, politics, patriotism and tragedy.

The U.S. marks the milestone anniversary Saturday under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of a frantic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which fell to the same militant rulers who gave safe haven to the plotters of the 2001 attacks.

“It’s hard because you hoped that this would just be a different time and a different world. But sometimes history starts to repeat itself and not in the best of ways,” said Thea Trinidad, who lost her father in the attacks and has signed up to read victims’ names at the ceremony at ground zero in New York.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to all three attack sites: New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

You can watch live coverage of the Sept. 11 anniversary ceremonies in New York City, Shanksville and outside Washington, DC at the Pentagon by clicking on the live stream link below.

9/11 attacks, 20 years later: Local 4 team shares where they were that day

With the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks this weekend, we wanted to share some of our own stories with you.

Everyone remembers where they were when they first heard what was happening that day. As an Insider, we wanted to hear what that day was like for you. Many in our newsroom were working in news when the attacks happened, while others were in middle school. Here are some of the stories from the Local 4 team.

Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges

President Joe Biden’s sweeping new vaccine requirements have Republican governors threatening lawsuits. His unapologetic response: “Have at it.”

The administration is gearing up for another major clash between federal and state rule. But while many details about the rules remain unknown, Biden appears to be on firm legal ground to issue the directive in the name of protecting employee safety, according to several experts interviewed by The Associated Press.

“My bet is that with respect to that statutory authority, they’re on pretty strong footing given the evidence strongly suggesting … the degree of risk that (unvaccinated individuals) pose, not only to themselves but also unto others,” said University of Connecticut law professor Sachin Pandya.

Republicans swiftly denounced the mandate that could impact 100 million Americans as government overreach and vowed to sue, and private employers who resist the requirements may do so as well. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called it an “assault on private businesses” while Gov. Henry McMaster promised to “fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.” The Republican National Committee has also said it will sue the administration “to protect Americans and their liberties.”

Ballot language approved by judge in Detroit reparations initiative

Residents in Detroit will be asked on the November ballot whether they want to change a specific section of the city charter. The ballot language approved by a Wayne County judge Friday afternoon asks voters a yes or no question.

“The voters of the city reserve the power to enact city ordinances, call the ‘initiative’, and the power to nullify ordinances, enacted by the city called the ‘referendum’. However these powers do not extend to the budget and the referendum power does not extend to any emergency ordinance.”

Detroit city clerk and Election Commission initially ruled that the language would not appear. That decision was overruled by Judge Tim Kenny.

“There is incompetence at the clerk’s office at the highest level,” said attorney Todd Perkins.

Perkins won his fight to get the language to change the charter on the November ballot; however, with it expressly making it have no budgetary authority, if a reparations ballot initiative eventually goes forward will there be any cash attached to it?

Metro Detroit weather: Windy and warm Sunday ahead

Michigan reported 6,095 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 3,047.5 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 970,412, including 20,506 deaths. These numbers are up from 964,317 cases and 20,447 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 44 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 10.72% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,110 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 21 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 57,000 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 66.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 57.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: