Detroit police seek teen girl missing for 3 weeks

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old named Allison Berger who was last seen in the 4800 block of Radnor in Detroit on Aug. 23.

Family members say the teen has a mental health condition. According to police, she has tattoos that include three small black birds on the back of the neck, colorful tree frog inside the arm and a flower on her back.

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Berger has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-Speak-Up.

