Morning Briefing Sept. 13, 2021: 2 killed in Detroit shooting of 6, agencies investigate apparent underground explosion in Southwest Detroit

Two women have been killed and four other people have been injured in a shooting late Sunday night that Detroit police are still trying to make sense of.

The City of Detroit, Great Lakes Water Authority and DTE Energy are investigating an incident that happened in Southwest Detroit late Saturday night.

A strong odor was under investigation Sunday after an apparent underground explosion. The ground has shifted and cracked at Fort and Dearborn streets, near Woodmere Cemetery, causing significant damage to a nearby business.

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is urging Wayne County officials to charge a woman who reportedly assaulted a Muslim woman Saturday on a Spirit Airlines flight.

According to CAIR, Aicha Toure was traveling from Atlanta to Detroit when a white woman, whom she did not know, boarded the plane acting belligerently. The woman allegedly initiated altercations with minority crew members.

The Paralympic Games are often described as “the best of humanity.”

The Tokyo Summer Paralympics finished on Sept. 5 ,and one Metro Detroit native overcame a lot to bring home a Gold medal -- again.

A Detroit man is happy he won $100,000 playing Powerball but can’t help but wonder “what if” knowing he missed the jackpot by just one number.

“It is just crazy that I won, I can barely believe it,” said winner Freddie Purry. “I’m so thrilled to win $100,000, but I can’t help but think about missing the jackpot by one number. A whole lot of what ifs have been running through my mind!”

Tropical Storm Nicholas headed toward the Texas coast Sunday night, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Texas, Mexico and storm-battered Louisiana.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said a hurricane watch was issued for the central portion of the Texas coast with much of the state’s coastline now under a tropical storm warning. Nicholas is expected to approach the middle Texas coast late Monday and could bring heavy rain that could cause flash floods and urban flooding.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Sept. 13, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

Michigan reported 6,095 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 3,047.5 cases over a two-day period.

Of the deaths announced Friday, 44 were identified during a review of records.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 970,412, including 20,506 deaths. These numbers are up from 964,317 cases and 20,447 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 10.72% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,110 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 21 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 57,000 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 66.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 57.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

