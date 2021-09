DETROIT – A missing 4-year-old named Jammarr Smith was forcibly taken from his home in the 14800 block of Cloverlawn Avenue in Detroit at around 10 p.m. Friday, police say

According to police, Smith was taken from his custodial parent Tracey Fordham by the boy’s mother Diamond Cook.

Smith is 3 feet tall, Black and has brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or call 911.

