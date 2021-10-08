Morning Briefing Oct. 8, 2021: Michigan restaurants, customers impacted by worker shortage; College student to take reins of father’s $70M Farmington Hills business

The hospitality industry in Michigan is one of several struggling with a nationwide worker shortage.

A new survey released by the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association shows a significant slow-down of any rebound that the industry so desperately needs. Officials say businesses have seen a decline in profit, indoor dining and -- most importantly -- labor, threatening restaurants’ sustainability.

Downtown Detroit’s famous Hudson Cafe has been no stranger to the worker shortage plaguing businesses across Metro Detroit and beyond. The popular breakfast and lunch spot is celebrating its tenth year in business this year, but now with fewer workers.

See the story here.

Vinessa Palermo is only 21 years old, but she’s about to take the helm of a $70 million business.

Ad

It will be no small feat to fill the shoes of Steve Palermo, a veteran construction worker with Lasalle Construction.

See more here.

When this tragedy first played out back in 2007, Tara Grant’s children were just 4 and 6 years old.

Their young lives turned upside down in an instant. Their mother was murdered by their own father and a custody battle got underway. It was Tara’s sister, Alicia, and her husband who not only gained custody but also the heavy responsibility of working to help these fragile children deal with such a devastating loss.

Today, Tara’s children, Ian and Lindsey, are back in Macomb County. They return every year for Tara’s Walk. It is a chance to remember their mom and to help raise awareness about domestic abuse.

Ad

Learn more here.

An Oakland County group home is shut down by the state of Michigan after claims of how residents were being treated.

The state’s latest investigation that shut down Heather Pines goes back to May. It found numerous violations from staffing levels to resident care.

See the report here.

Mount Clemens Middle/High School is closed on Friday, Oct. 8 after a handwritten threat that indicated there would be a school shooting on Friday was found on a desk.

Read more here.

Ad

Residents that live near the Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant on Detroit’s east side claim fumes from the plant are causing their throats to burn.

“It’s a burning in my throat,” said Victoria Thomas. “It’s like a chemical burn.”

See more here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit. Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 7,674 new cases of COVID-19 and 92 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,837 cases over a two-day period.

Of the 92 deaths announced Wednesday, 47 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,047,011, including 21,231 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,039,337 cases and 21,139 deaths, as of Monday.

Ad

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 10.61% as of Wednesday, slightly lower than the previous week due to the increasing test volume. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,491 on Wednesday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 35 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 94,700 on Wednesday.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 68.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 59.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: