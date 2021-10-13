Morning Briefing Oct. 13, 2021: Woman attempts to rob Oakland County supermarket with toddler in tow, William Shatner to launch into space aboard Blue Origin rocket

A woman tried to rob an Oakland County supermarket by claiming she had a gun in her purse while her 3-year-old daughter was present, police said.

Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips.

The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 foods are intended to help lower the amount of salt people eat. A majority of the sodium in U.S. diets comes from packaged or restaurant foods -- not the salt added to meals at home -- making it hard for people to make changes on their own.

In the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were sporadic reports of a dog or cat testing positive for the coronavirus -- SARS-CoV-2.

However, there was very little focus on how often it happened, which pets were at risk or if animals could spread the virus to humans. Local 4 News found an international expert to put that in perspective Tuesday.

Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COLA, as it’s commonly called, amounts to $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Wednesday by the Social Security Administration. That marks an abrupt break from a long lull in inflation that saw cost-of-living adjustments averaging just 1.65% a year over the last 10 years.

The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic. The new rules, announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the U.S., like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 9,137 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 3,045.7 cases over a three-day period.

Of the 36 deaths announced Monday, 18 were identified during a Vital Records review. The state also reported an additional 14,060 recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 945,175.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,064,557, including 21,349 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,055,420 cases and 21,313 deaths, as of Friday.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 11.35% as of Monday, an increase from last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,603 on Monday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 29 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 98,000 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 68.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 60% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: