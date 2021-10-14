Cloudy icon
Local News

More than 17,000 DTE customers without power in downriver area

Matt Morawski, Executive Producer, Local 4 News Today

Tags: DTE, Power, Monroe, Wayne
More than 17,000 DTE Customers are without power in the downriver area Thursday morning.

DTE said an issue with a service station is causing the outage. Crews are currently working to restore power.

You can check the DTE outage map here.

