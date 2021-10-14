More than 17,000 DTE customers without power in downriver area

More than 17,000 DTE Customers are without power in the downriver area Thursday morning.
DTE said an issue with a service station is causing the outage. Crews are currently working to restore power.
You can check the DTE outage map here.
