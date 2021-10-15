Morning Briefing Oct. 15, 2021: Why the US is seeing labor shortage and what can be done, Metro Detroit’s AlTayeb restaurant rated among best in US by New York Times

A "NOW HIRING" sign is posted in the window of The Wharf Chocolate Factory at Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey, Calif., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The ongoing pandemic has resulted in one of several ongoing problems for the U.S.: a severe labor shortage.

Several industries are facing critical staff shortages, and are receiving even fewer applications, despite offering some appealing incentives.

With so many businesses struggling amid the shortage, many are asking when -- and if -- this crisis will end.

AlTayeb in Dearborn and Garden City is celebrating national attention even as so many businesses struggle in the age of COVID.

The New York Times released a list of the 50 most vibrant and delicious restaurants across the country Tuesday. The only restaurant that’s from Michigan is AlTayeb.

A Royal Oak woman was issued five tickets after four African caracal cats escaped from her home Wednesday.

Royal Oak police were called around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, to a home in the 700 block of East La Salle Avenue because “several large African caracal cats” had escaped their enclosure, they said.

In the last 13 months, two people have died trying to cross Woodward Avenue at the Forest Avenue and Brown Street crosswalk. The City of Birmingham has sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking for her intervention because it’s not satisfied with the pace that the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is taking to study the issue.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 8,671 new cases of COVID-19 and 110 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 4,335.5 cases over a two-day period.

Of the110 deaths reported Wednesday, 58 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,073,228, including 21,459 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,064,557 cases and 21,349 deaths, as of Monday.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 11.46% as of Wednesday, an increase from last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,745 on Wednesday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 34 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 106,600 on Wednesday -- the first time it has surpassed 100,000 since May.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 68.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 60% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

