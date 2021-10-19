Couple shot, killed outside Detroit gas station with baby boy inside vehicle

A mother and father have been shot and killed outside of a gas station on Detroit's west side. The couple's baby was inside the car when the gun fire started,

DETROIT – Police said a mother and father were shot and killed outside of a gas station Monday on Detroit’s west side.

The couple’s baby boy was inside the car during the incident, authorities said.

The incident happened in the area of West Warren and Ashton avenues. Police said two men approached the vehicle and started firing shots, killing the husband and wife.

The child, who was in the backseat, was unharmed.

Police are searching for the suspects.

MORE INFO: Suspect 1: Wearing black pants and black hoodie.

Suspect 2: Wearing black pants and hoodie with red stripes.



If you have any information immediately call 911 or @MIcrimestoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp! pic.twitter.com/XjIluarZ7S — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) October 19, 2021

