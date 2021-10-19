Partly Cloudy icon
Couple shot, killed outside Detroit gas station with baby boy inside vehicle

Authorities say baby boy was unharmed, police search for suspects

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

A mother and father have been shot and killed outside of a gas station on Detroit's west side. The couple's baby was inside the car when the gun fire started,

DETROIT – Police said a mother and father were shot and killed outside of a gas station Monday on Detroit’s west side.

The couple’s baby boy was inside the car during the incident, authorities said.

The incident happened in the area of West Warren and Ashton avenues. Police said two men approached the vehicle and started firing shots, killing the husband and wife.

The child, who was in the backseat, was unharmed.

Police are searching for the suspects.

Police search for two people in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station on Detroit's west side. A couple was shot and killed Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, with their baby inside the vehicle. (WDIV)

About the Author:

Jason anchors Local 4's 5:30 p.m. newscast. He joined WDIV in January 2015 as a general assignment reporter and has a Journalism degree from Michigan State University.

