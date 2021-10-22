Romeo students create unforgettable homecoming for deserving high school senior

A community of Metro Detroit classmates came together to make their homecoming unforgettable for a very deserving high school senior.

A community of Metro Detroit classmates came together to make their homecoming unforgettable for a very deserving high school senior.

ROMEO, Mich. – A community of Metro Detroit classmates came together to make their homecoming unforgettable for a very deserving high school senior.

Students at Romeo High School love and befriended Carson Krawczyk, a senior who has autism.

Krawczyk spreads laughter and happiness wherever he goes. His parents say they can’t go anywhere in the town without someone recognizing and engaging with their son, who they adore.

And he’s the same way when he’s at school. One classmate said the teen always knows when someone is having a bad day, and he makes it his mission to cheer them up, even for just a moment.

So, when the teen asked his friend Ari Krstevski to the homecoming dance, she did not hesitate to say yes. But she didn’t just agree to be Krawczyk’s date, she wanted to make the whole experience extra special for him -- so they decided to run for homecoming king and queen.

Ad

That’s when the rest of the students joined in on the mission, spreading Krstevski’s social media posts like wildfire in hopes of helping them win the crowns. And, much to Krawczyk’s excitement, they did.

What’s about this story: Krstevski and the rest of Romeo High School saw an opportunity to give Krawczyk that experience and make him feel special, which his parents say was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that may never come again. But when you point that out to the students, they disagree: They say they just chose their friend.

Krstevski says that nobody at the school sees the teen differently just because he has autism. They see him as the happy, kind and inspiring person that he is.

Romeo, you should be proud.

Watch the full story in the video above.

More news: Three Ann Arbor schools to go remote on Friday amid staffing shortage