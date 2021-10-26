Morning Briefing Oct. 26, 2021: Teen shot overnight, school staffing shortage, panel to vote on vaccine for young kids

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, but the teen was not the target. Police do not know specifically who the target was. Find more information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/10/26/15-year-old-boy-shot-on-detroits-west-side/

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning on Detroit’s west side. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Stahelin Street near 7 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway.

The Kennedy Learning Center in Southfield will be closed Tuesday and students will be shifted to remote learning due to a staffing shortage.

Weather forecast: Drying out after record rainfall

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) committee will be meeting Tuesday to vote on whether to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

Watch the meeting live here.

We’re checking out the goods at Nona’s Pizza & Catering in Sterling Heights this Tasty Tuesday.