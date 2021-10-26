Clear icon
45º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Morning Briefing Oct. 26, 2021: Teen shot overnight, school staffing shortage, panel to vote on vaccine for young kids

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Morning Briefing, Morning News, Michigan News, Detroit News, News, Newsstand, Local, Headlines, Top Stories, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather
Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, but the teen was not the target. Police do not know specifically who the target was. Find more information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/10/26/15-year-old-boy-shot-on-detroits-west-side/
Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting, but the teen was not the target. Police do not know specifically who the target was. Find more information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2021/10/26/15-year-old-boy-shot-on-detroits-west-side/

Teen shot overnight

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning on Detroit’s west side. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Stahelin Street near 7 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway.

School staffing shortages

The Kennedy Learning Center in Southfield will be closed Tuesday and students will be shifted to remote learning due to a staffing shortage.

Weather forecast: Drying out after record rainfall

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.
Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

FDA committee to vote on vaccine for kids 5-11

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) committee will be meeting Tuesday to vote on whether to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

Watch the meeting live here.

Tasty Tuesday: Nona’s Pizza

We’re checking out the goods at Nona’s Pizza & Catering in Sterling Heights this Tasty Tuesday.

Check out Nona's Pizza in Sterling Heights. More: https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/Tasty_Tuesday/
Check out Nona's Pizza in Sterling Heights. More: https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/Tasty_Tuesday/

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter