Morning Briefing Oct. 26, 2021: Teen shot overnight, school staffing shortage, panel to vote on vaccine for young kids

Teen shot overnight
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning on Detroit’s west side. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Stahelin Street near 7 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway.
School staffing shortages
The Kennedy Learning Center in Southfield will be closed Tuesday and students will be shifted to remote learning due to a staffing shortage.
Weather forecast: Drying out after record rainfall
FDA committee to vote on vaccine for kids 5-11
A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) committee will be meeting Tuesday to vote on whether to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11.
Tasty Tuesday: Nona’s Pizza
We’re checking out the goods at Nona’s Pizza & Catering in Sterling Heights this Tasty Tuesday.