Morning Briefing Oct. 28, 2021: Chelsea mother rescues 4 children from burning home, Henry Ford shares NICU Halloween baby photos

A mother of four and her 6-year-old son were seriously injured in a Chelsea house fire and now their community is rallying behind them.

See the story here.

Every Halloween, the babies at Henry Ford Hospital are dressed in the most adorable costumes we’ve ever seen. This year’s photos are no different!

See the photos here.

Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden’s big domestic bill but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires’ tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate.

Read more here.

If you live in a busy household, mealtime can be hectic and full of distractions -- but that’s when mistakes happen that could get you sick.

It’s important to practice food safety in your kitchen to help ensure bacteria isn’t spreading from food and surfaces to your body. We’ve compiled some advice that you can follow in the kitchen to help keep you and your family healthy.

Learn more here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 7,867 new cases of COVID-19 and 142 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 3,933.5 cases over a two-day period. Of the 142 deaths announced Wednesday, 66 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,120,357, including 22,060 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,112,490 cases and 21,918 deaths, as of Monday.

Read the latest COVID report here.