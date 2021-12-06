Man shot during robbery outside Beaumont Medical Center in Orion Township, police say

Police at the scene of the Beaumont Medical Center in Orion Township on Dec. 6, 2021.

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One man was injured Monday during a robbery that led to a shooting outside the Beaumont Medical Center in Orion Township, police said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon (Dec. 6) at 1455 South Lapeer Road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“We had an individual who was shot, appears to be in the parking lot, and then made his way into the building,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The building went on lockdown.”

Police believe the shooting was triggered by a robbery.

“The individual knew his robber, so it’s not something that was random in any way, shape or form,” Bouchard said. “They were out in the parking lot, and what turned from, it sounds like, the payback of a bill, turned into a robbery with a gunshot wound.”

The man has gunshot wounds to the leg, authorities said.

Police believe the person or people responsible for the shooting fled the scene.

“We don’t know who they are yet,” Bouchard said. “(The victim) hasn’t told us a name, but we’re confident he knows who they are and was shot by them and they fled the scene, and he fled inside.”

This was not an active shooter situation, but businesses in the area were asked to briefly lock down as a precaution while deputies cleared the Beaumont building. Officials said the building, as well as the one next door, has since been cleared.