Blood Cancer Foundation partners with Woodford Reserve for special edition bottles of bourbon

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Blood Cancer Foundation is partnering with Woodford Reserve to release special edition bottles of the bourbon.

The release is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday (Dec. 13), and a portion of each sale will benefit the Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan.

The bottles are available for $54.99 at Benstein Liquor at 1050 Benstein Road in Commerce Township. Each bottle is engraved with the Benstein and BCFM logos to symbolize the partnership.

“We are grateful to Benstein Liquor for this partnership,” said Heidi Grix, president and CEO of The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan. “Each sale from these bottles helps ensure our patients and their families have a wonderful holiday season and receive the support and services they need during a very challenging time in their lives.”

John and Fady Mansour, owners of Benstein Liquor, are rare spirit collectors, bourbon enthusiasts and founders of a large and growing local Bourbon club, according to a release.

“We love giving back to kids and families in metro Detroit,” Fady Mansour said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to share our passion throughout our community -- fine bourbon and creating hopeful futures for those who need it most.”

The limited-edition bourbon features tasting notes that include a sharp medley of brown, savory and green spices, complemented by dark cherry and dried cranberry with light hints of caramel and vanilla, according to a release.