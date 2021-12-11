Several Downriver hair, nail salons targeted by thief

Surveillance video shows a Downriver salon being broken into -- and it’s just one of several businesses that have been hit by thieves in the same area in the last few weeks.

Mary Ramadan owns Pure Platinum Salon in Southgate. Someone broke in and stole the cash register.

“He’s in and out pretty quick. It was, like, less than 30 seconds,” Ramadan said. “We were a little surprised. It never happened in the 12 years we’ve been there. A little sad that somebody would do that.”

Her security camera shows the man breaking her door and then walking directly to the cash register. He grabbed it and fled the scene.

Ramadan’s business wasn’t the only one broken into. Several have been broken into over the last few weeks. All the businesses were hair or nail salons located in Southgate, Lincoln Park, and Brownstown.

“The nail salon that was on Fort Street was about maybe 5 to 10 minutes from us. He broke into their salon first. I believe there were, I think, five other salons that were broken into. One is less than a 30-second walk from ours,” Ramadan said.

Ramadan shared surveillance photos and videos showing the vehicle the suspect fled the scene in.

“The guy who hit the nail salon, we believe he was in the same truck. He definitely resembled the guy who broke into our place. We both have video. It’s frustrating and it is disappointing. We’re small businesses and we’ve been hit really hard the last couple of years and to have somebody cost us even more money. It’s just sad and disappointing, especially with the holidays here,” Ramadan said.

Anyone with information should contact 911.

