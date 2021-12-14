Parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter expected in court on Tuesday: What to know

The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared in court on Monday and his parents will appear in court on Tuesday.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The suspected Oxford High School shooter appeared in court on Monday and his parents will appear in court on Tuesday.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is facing 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Police said Ethan Crumbley killed four students and injured six other students and a teacher. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail without bond.

Read: Oxford shooting suspect appears for probable cause hearing -- hearing adjourned, rescheduled

His parents, James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, are also facing charges in connection with the shooting.

They have both pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They are also being held at the Oakland County Jail, but do not have contact with their son or each other. They are expected in court on Tuesday.

Ad

Read more: Parents of Oxford shooting suspect plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges

Attorney Neil Rockind expects the lawyers for the parents to try and get their $500,000 bonds lowered.

“I anticipate the defense to bring up things like discovery, like the bonds that are set pretty high. Defense might attack viability of the charge. Maybe they’ll even attack the viability of the claim they were trying to flee,” Rockind said.

There is not much that can happen at a probable cause conference. Rockind said the defense will try to contain the public release of information about the case and limit the information that is released.