Listen: 911 call from man who reported seeing Crumbleys before they were taken into custody

DETROIT – Detroit police have released a 911 call they received from a man who reported seeing Jennifer Crumbley and her vehicle before she and her husband were taken into custody.

Charges were filed against Jennifer and James Crumbley after their son, Ethan Crumbley, was accused in the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured. It took authorities several hours to take the pair into custody.

Police located the black 2021 Kia Seltos SUV belonging to the Crumbleys in Detroit late at night on Dec. 3, and a search was launched. The two were taken into custody early in the morning Dec. 4 after a search on Detroit’s east side.

Before the arrests were made, residents around Metro Detroit were asked to be on the lookout for the Crumbleys and their vehicle.

Here is audio of a 911 call police received: