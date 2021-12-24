48º

Livonia Police want help finding missing woman, 75, with dementia

Diane Larkins last seen on Dec. 24

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Livonia police are looking for Diane Larkins, 75, who was last seen on Dec. 24, 2021. Photo provided by Livonia police. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 75-year-old woman who went missing in Livonia.

Diane Larkins was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 in the area of Joy Road and Hix Road in Livonia.

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a blue shirt with a polar bear on it, jeans, and gray Sketcher shoes.

She was reportedly driving a 2019 black Ford Escape with Michigan license plate number 7KSA09.

Diane LarkinsDetails
Age75
Height5′4″
HairGrey hair
Weight210 pounds

Anyone with information should contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

