Livonia Police want help finding missing woman, 75, with dementia

LIVONIA, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 75-year-old woman who went missing in Livonia.
Diane Larkins was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 in the area of Joy Road and Hix Road in Livonia.
Police said she was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a blue shirt with a polar bear on it, jeans, and gray Sketcher shoes.
She was reportedly driving a 2019 black Ford Escape with Michigan license plate number 7KSA09.
|Diane Larkins
|Details
|Age
|75
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Grey hair
|Weight
|210 pounds
Anyone with information should contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.