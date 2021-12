DETROIT – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Detroit, according to officials.

The shooting happened Monday (Dec. 27) night in the 7200 block of Rutland Street in Detroit.

Police said a group of women were fighting and a man broke up the fight. As a car with women in it was leaving, someone fired several shots and struck the man.

The man died from his injuries. Police have not released the age or identity of the victim.

