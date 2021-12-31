Police across Metro Detroit urge residents not to fire guns into air to celebrate New Year’s

DETROIT – Police across Metro Detroit are trying to stop people from firing guns into the air this year.

It’s an extremely dangerous tradition that police said needs to be stopped. That’s why they are stepping up patrols.

“While many of you will bring in the new year with family and friends in a safe environment, others will make a different decision,” Detroit police Chief James White said.

White, along with other law enforcement agencies, announced a safety plan on Friday. White said the department will have officers driving around the city to ensure everyone is safe.

“As we know injuries can be caused and even death. Bullets can travel upwards of over a mile in the air and anything that goes up, comes down,” White said.

White said they’re using data to dispatch officers and crews to different parts of the city to stop people from shooting guns.

“Particularly tonight we want to be in the neighborhoods, we want to be on those city blocks, in those intersections to ensure the safety of the communities,” White said.

While Detroit police officers are out in neighborhoods, Michigan State Police troopers will be on the highways.

“We’re going to have extra drunk driving patrols out looking for impaired driving and also speed enforcement,” MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said. “Those troopers will be concentrating strictly on those specific crimes.”

Detroit Police Department significantly impacted by COVID

While Detroit police will be patrolling, there won’t be as many officers out as White would like. COVID has impacted the department.

“I never have as much staff as I want and we’re hiring,” White said. “We have a number that we manage the police department with and there’s a number that I’m not going to get into -- but we know when we do our daily briefings what that number is and if we fall below that number we activate some of our other assets that we have.”

White said they’ve activated those other assets in other areas because of COVID.

“As a result we had to collapse down some of their specialized units to ensure that our minimal deployment is met. Yes, we have been impacted and we have a number of officers who are in recovery that are positive so keep them in your prayers,” White said.

