Families in Metro Detroit enjoy activities in snow after storm hits

It may not have been a white Christmas, but the start of 2022 certainly delivered snow that many kids and families got out and enjoyed on Sunday.

A popular hotspot was in Dearborn.

“It’s the best,” said Maha Dabaja. “They’ve been cooped up. So this i just awesome.”

There has been no measurable snow so far this winter, but Saturday’s storm brought 3 to 6 inches in many areas.

“I don’t like when there’s no snow,” said Ali Hamid.

But waking up to see everything covered in snow meant big Sunday plans were made.

“Every time a snow storm is here, the kids to get all excited in the morning or the night before,” Ali Dabaja said. “They just want to come over here and go down the hill.”

Farrah Hamid said sledding was the activity of choice.

“Well, all of them were tired and I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re going sledding,’” Farah Hamid said.

Ford Field Park in Dearborn was full of enthusiastic sledders, thrill seeking down a large hill.

“I like the big hill,” Connor Issac said.

It’s not the biggest snow storm we’ve ever seen, but it only takes a little bit of snow to turn a park or your backyard into a winter wonderland amusement park that the whole family can enjoy.

It was a good packing snow, which made it great for making snowballs and snow men.

“The best thing about winter is how you can do all the activities with the snow and how it’s like all layered,” Farrah Hamid said. “And you want to go sledding, do a snowball fight, make snow angels make like forth with snow, and hang out with family is also a big part of the winter.”